Science Week 2026 starts with Opening Ceremony and Panel Discussion

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) is pleased to announce the official launch of Science Week 2026, which will kick off with an Opening Ceremony and panel discussion on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Hills Event Hall, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Science Week is a national initiative designed to stimulate youth engagement in science, technology, and innovation. Science Week 2026 is held under the theme “Innovate for Wellbeing”, with the subtheme “Moving Ideas to Solutions.” The opening ceremony will set the tone for a week dedicated to exploring how science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) can drive meaningful solutions that enhance individual and community wellbeing.

The opening evening will feature a regional address by Mr. Keeghan Patrick (virtual), followed by a moderated panel discussion by Ife Badejo, bringing together local professionals from technology, innovation, psychology, entrepreneurship, and health. Panelists include Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford, Mr. Michael Jeffrey, Ms. Ipek Uysal, Ms. Emmalexis Velasquez, and Mrs. Eva Lista-De Weever. The discussion will explore how innovation, applied science, and emerging technologies can be translated into practical solutions that improve lives, strengthen communities, and support overall wellbeing. Attendees can expect an engaging and thought-provoking exchange of ideas, real-world experiences, and forward-looking perspectives aligned with the Science Week 2026 theme. Members of the public, educators, students, professionals, and partners are encouraged to register in advance to attend the Science Week 2026 Opening Ceremony via http://tinyurl.com/SW2026Opening or contact us at +1721-588-9650.

Other public events taking place during Science Week 2026 include the Annual St. Maarten Science Fair, showcasing student projects and STEAM demonstrations.

The general public is invited to two viewing sessions at the Aleeze Convention Center:

Thursday, March 12, 2026: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Friday, March 13, 2026: 12:00 noon – 2:00 PM (Featuring the Anguilla Robotics Association & ANIS St. Martin)

For a full schedule of events, including dedicated school events, please visit the SMSFF Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SXMSCIENCEFAIR/.

Like this: Like Loading...