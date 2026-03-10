Report “The Listening Eye”: better access to information and complaint procedures in Aruba needed

Publication of the report “The Listening Eye”

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – The Ombudsman of Aruba, ms. Jurima Bryson, LL.M., has published the report “The Listening Eye.” This report presents the results of an investigation conducted by the Ombudsman’s Office between August and September 2025. The official name of the investigation is “Het Luisterend Oog”, as the investigation report is published in Dutch. The main objective of the investigation was to identify institutions that fall under the National Ombudsman Ordinance.

The investigation identified 564 institutions in Aruba. A large number of these institutions are private organizations that work with children and young people, such as schools, childcare centers, and healthcare institutions.

What are the findings in this investigation?

The investigation shows that important information at several institutions is outdated or missing, such as contact numbers, the names of directors, or information about complaints procedures. This makes it more difficult for citizens and parents to access information or submit a complaint.

In the childcare sector, the investigation found that fewer than half of the centers contacted have a clear and functioning complaints procedure.

In addition, the National Register of childcare centers is not always up to date. For example, some centers are still listed in the register even though they are no longer operational.

Why is this important?

If institutions are difficult to reach or have no clear complaints procedure, citizens cannot use their rights properly. Good accessibility and clear information are important to protect citizens, children included.

What does the Ombudsman recommend?

The Ombudsman makes several recommendations to the government, institutions, and supervisory authorities. Among other things, it is recommended to improve transparency, update public registers, and ensure that all institutions have a clear and accessible complaints procedure. This is important to strengthen the legal protection of citizens, particularly children and young people.

The report represents a first step toward improving accessibility, transparency, and the way complaints are handled within institutions in Aruba.

Next steps

The Ombudsman will monitor the institutions’ progress in addressing these recommendations. The Ombudsman will also stay in contact with the responsible ministers, the relevant institutions and supervisors.

The full report “The Listening Eye” is available on the Ombudsman’s website, www.ombudsman.aw/en/publications/.

Stay informed about the latest developments

The Office of the Ombudsman Aruba keeps the community informed through its following communication channels:

Facebook: Ombudsman Aruba

Instagram: ombudsmanaruba

LinkedIn: Ombudsman Aruba

Like this: Like Loading...