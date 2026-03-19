Provisional Profit Tax Due by March 31, 2026

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes is reminding businesses that the deadline for filing and paying the 2025 Provisional Profit Tax Form is Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

To ensure compliance, businesses must submit the tax return form at the cashier’s window or service window at the Tax Administration Office in the Vineyard Building.

Cash or debit/credit card payments can be made in person at the Receiver’s Office on Pond Island or via bank transfer to the following accounts:

WIB USD 324800-05 or XCG 324800-03

RBC USD 8200000403930461 or XCG 8200000005425048.

For payments made via bank transfer, businesses must include the CRIB number, tax year, and “Provisional Profit Tax” in the description field.

Businesses are encouraged to file and pay before the deadline. For further information or assistance, contact the Inspectorate of Taxes via email at taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.



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