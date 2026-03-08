Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Honors Women of Sint Maarten on International Women’s Day 2026

Philipsburg – On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2026, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends sincere appreciation and recognition to the women of Sint Maarten and around the world whose leadership, resilience, and dedication continue to shape stronger families, communities, and nations.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” highlights the importance of investing in women and girls, recognizing that when society gives support, opportunity, and empowerment to women, the entire community gains progress, prosperity, and resilience.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina emphasized that the women of Sint Maarten have long played an essential role in the country’s social and economic development.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable women of Sint Maarten who contribute daily to the growth and wellbeing of our nation. From our educators and healthcare professionals to entrepreneurs, civil servants, and community leaders, women continue to give their time, talent, and dedication to building a stronger Sint Maarten.”

The Prime Minister noted that the theme “Give to Gain” reflects a simple but powerful truth: empowering women strengthens the entire society.

“When we give women the tools to succeed through education, leadership opportunities, and economic empowerment, we gain stronger families, healthier communities, and a more prosperous nation.”

PM Dr. Mercelina also acknowledged the countless women whose efforts often take place quietly but whose contributions remain invaluable to the country’s development.

“Across Sint Maarten, women continue to inspire through their perseverance, compassion, and commitment to service. Their contributions remind us that nation-building is strengthened by the dedication of women who lead, mentor, and uplift others.”

The Prime Minister encouraged the community to use International Women’s Day as both a celebration and a renewed commitment to advancing equality and opportunity.

“Let us continue to give our support, our respect, and our opportunities to the women and girls of Sint Maarten. In doing so, we will gain a more inclusive, resilient, and prosperous future for our entire nation.”

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by thanking the women of Sint Maarten for their ongoing contributions to the country’s development and progress.

“To every woman and girl in Sint Maarten, your strength, your leadership, and your contributions are deeply valued. Today we celebrate you, and we reaffirm our commitment to building a society where your potential can fully flourish.”

