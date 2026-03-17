Prime Minister Announces several vacancies within the Ministry of General Affairs

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has announced that several key vacancies will soon be opened within the Ministry of General Affairs as part of Government’s ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of Government operations.

The vacancies will include several strategic leadership and support positions across critical departments within the Ministry.

These positions include:

Section Head – Security

Head of Foreign Relations

Head of Legal Affairs and Legislation

Head of DMO (Dienst Middelen en Ondersteuning)

Section Head – Personnel & Organization (P&O)

Personnel Officers within the Personnel Department

In addition, the Ministry will be recruiting security personnel to further strengthen safety, operational readiness, and security coordination within the Government Administration Building and other facilities that fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of General Affairs.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that the recruitment initiative is intended to strengthen the operational capacity of the Ministry while ensuring that it is properly positioned to meet the growing demands placed upon it.

“As we continue to improve the efficiency of Government operations, it is equally important that we address the current realities facing the Ministry of General Affairs. These vacancies represent an important step toward strengthening the institutional capacity of the Ministry so that it can effectively fulfill its responsibilities to the people of Sint Maarten,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

The Prime Minister further noted that departments such as, Legal Affairs, Facility Services, P& O, and DMO ) play a vital role in supporting the overall functioning of Government, , safeguarding legal compliance, managing internal support services, and strengthening the Government’s HR policies and procedures e.

The additional recruitment of security personnel will enhance the Government’s ability to maintain a secure and orderly environment for civil servants, visiting officials, and members of the public.

The vacancies will be formally published in the coming period, and interested candidates are encouraged to monitor official Government channels for details regarding application procedures and qualification requirements.

Prime Minister Mercelina concluded by encouraging qualified professionals within Sint Maarten to consider contributing their expertise to the continued strengthening of the country’s public administration.

“A strong and efficient public service is essential to good governance. We encourage qualified individuals to apply and to play their part in supporting the continued development and strengthening of our Government institutions.”

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