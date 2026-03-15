Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Island Harbour

The Valley, Anguilla — The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) is investigating a report of a shooting incident which occurred on Friday, March 13, 2026, in Island Harbour.

Reports received by the Joint Emergency Services Control Room (JESCR) indicated that at approximately 8:00 p.m., gunshots were heard in the Island Harbour area. Officers responded to the scene and commenced investigations.

Police later received information that one male victim had been transported for medical attention with gunshot injuries.

Several items of interest were recovered from the scene. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force is appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the police via 911 or 1-264-497-2333/5333. Persons may also submit information anonymously through SecureAXA.com.

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