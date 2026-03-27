Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Dutch Quarter

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Thursday, March 26th, 2026, in the Dutch Quarter area. At approximately 11:50 AM, Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the neighborhood of Dutch Quarter. While patrol units were en route to the location, Dispatch was informed that the victim had already been transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Detectives were immediately directed to the SMMC, where preliminary information revealed that the victim had been shot in the arm following an argument with another male suspect.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

KPSM takes this opportunity to remind the public of the serious dangers associated with the use and possession of illegal firearms. Disputes can quickly escalate into violent incidents with potentially fatal consequences.

In this regard, KPSM continues to encourage the public to make use of the ongoing Gun Amnesty Project, which provides individuals the opportunity to voluntarily surrender illegal firearms without fear of prosecution. Removing illegal weapons from our communities is a critical step toward enhancing public safety.

Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

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