Police Investigating Robbery and Traffic Incident Involving Injured Officers.

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a pizza establishment on Bush Road on the morning of Thursday, March 19th, 2026, shortly after 09:00 AM.

According to preliminary reports, two suspects on a scooter carried out the robbery and fled the scene in the direction of A.Th. Illidge Road, heading towards the French border. Police patrol units responded immediately and attempted to intercept the fleeing suspects.

During the pursuit, one of the police vehicles lost control while maneuvering to avoid another vehicle and subsequently collided with a truck that was parked along the roadside in Sucker-Garden.

As a result of the collision, three police officers sustained serious injuries. They were being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for medical treatment. The suspects managed to continue their escape and fled towards the French side of the island. KPSM is actively working in close collaboration with its French counterparts to locate and apprehend those responsible.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist in the investigation to come forward and contact the police. 1721 5422222 or the tipline at 9300

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