Police investigating armed robbery involving visitors in Colebay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a serious armed robbery that took place in the Cole Bay area during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Just after 2:00 AM, Central Dispatch received several calls from a group of men reporting that they had been blocked by several individuals and robbed at gunpoint. According to the information received, the victims were relieved of cash and jewelry during the incident.

Police patrols were immediately dispatched to the location where officers encountered six visitors to the island who reported that they had been victims of the robbery. Fortunately, no serious physical injuries were reported; however, the victims were understandably shaken by the ordeal.

Personnel of the Detective Department are currently conducting a thorough investigation into this serious incident and are actively working to identify and locate the suspect or suspects responsible.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten is asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Cole Bay area around 2:00 AM on March 15, 2026, or who may have information that could assist detectives, to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

KPSM continues to urge the public to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity. Community cooperation plays a crucial role in helping law enforcement solve crimes and maintain public safety.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

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