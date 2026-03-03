Police identify victim in South Hill murder case, confirm no arrests made

Anguilla police have identified the victim of the Valentine’s Day murder in South Hill and confirmed that no arrests have been made to date. Shane Quaishan Hughes, 26, from Blowing Point died after being shot on Back Street in the early hours of Saturday, 14 February.

The Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) was first alerted to the incident when it received reports of multiple shots fired in the area at about 2.20am Hughes was found unresponsive outside an apartment complex with gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel and the area was cordoned off with investigators processing the scene.

On 3 March, the police press office told Anguilla Focus that aside from the identity of the victim, no new information is available for public release.

In a press release the same day police said investigators continue to actively process evidence and pursue several lines of inquiry into this matter.

The police force offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Hughes and said “every effort is being made to bring those responsible to justice”.

The death marks the third homicide in Anguilla so far this year. The body of Romaine Ovardo Carby, aged 35 from South Hill, was discovered in a yard near a burnt-out car just after 6am on 7 January. Krishna Baijnauth, 49, from George Hill was remanded to prison after being charged with his murder. Just days later, Clashawn Gumbs, 19, of Blowing Point died after being shot multiple times on Rendezvous Drive in Blowing Point sometime before 9.46am on 10 January. The Royal Anguilla Police Force is offering a reward of up to US$10,000 for information leading to a conviction. Anyone with information can call police on 911, (264) 497-2333 or 497-5333, or leave an anonymous message, video or photo at secureaxa.com

Information from the website is stored in a secure location in California where access to it is tightly controlled. Source: Anguilla Focus

