Police Force of Sint Maarten Arrests Suspect in Connection with Multiple Robberies

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a series of robberies that took place in the Cole Bay and Cay Bay areas.

On Tuesday morning, officers carried out an operation at a residence in Cay Bay where the suspect, identified by the initials D.F.H., a 27-year-old male, was arrested. The arrest follows an ongoing investigation into approximately seven robbery cases reported in the Cole Bay and Cay Bay districts. This suspect is believed to have been robbing different establishments in the aforementioned areas since October 2025.

This investigation is being carried out by the Special Robbery Unit of KPSM, which has been working on several robbery cases reported in these districts. The suspect is currently being held for questioning as detectives continue their investigation into these incidents. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as the investigation progresses.

KPSM emphasizes that investigations into serious crimes such as robbery often require time, patience, and detailed investigative work. However, the Police Force of Sint Maarten wishes to make it clear that officers remain fully committed to pursuing those responsible for such crimes. Individuals who choose to engage in criminal activity should understand that law enforcement will continue to investigate these cases and will eventually reach those responsible, sooner or later.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains committed to addressing criminal activity and ensuring the safety of the community. Anyone who may have information related to these robberies is encouraged to contact the police at +1 (721) 542-2222, the anonymous tip line at 9300, or submit information through the Police Force of Sint Maarten Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...