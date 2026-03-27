Police Conduct Control Operations; Multiple Arrests Made

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out targeted control operations on Thursday, March 26, 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and maintain order within the community.

During these operations, a total of seven (7) vehicles were stopped and controlled, while approximately forty (40) individuals were subjected to stop-and-search procedures. As a result of these actions, one individual was arrested after it was discovered that he was wanted in connection with a case involving threats made against another person with a firearm.

Later in the evening, police attempted to stop two male suspects riding a scooter. During the attempted stop, the riders collided with another vehicle and fled the scene. After a brief search, both suspects and the scooter were located. The two individuals were arrested and transported to the police station, where they remain in custody for questioning.

During the arrest operation in the Dutch Quarter Middle Region, a third male attempted to interfere with police duties. Despite being instructed multiple times to leave the area, the individual refused to comply. He was subsequently arrested for hindering police operations and resisting arrest.

KPSM emphasizes that these types of control operations will continue, particularly during the Carnival season, to ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement officers at all times and to respect ongoing police activities.

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