Parliament to Convene Public Meeting to Address U.S.–China Trade War Impacts, Larg Scale Tourism Events, and Marketplace Construction Delays

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on March 11, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT) will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

The U.S.-China and related countries trade war and its broader economic implications The role of large-scale events, such as Soul Beach Music Festival, in boosting tourism and business growth The prolonged delay in the construction of the vendor marketplace, initially set to begin in August 2024, and its impact on small businesses (IS/ 768/2024-2025 dated March 26, 2025)

This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP D.T.J. York, MP A.M.R. Irion.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

