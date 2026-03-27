NOW: Emmanuel still has legal avenues available to him and respects his right to pursue his case

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Board of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) Party wishes to inform the public that it remains fully supportive of its leader, Christophe Emmanuel, and his family as they continue to navigate the ongoing legal process.

The Board recognizes that Mr. Emmanuel still has legal avenues available to him and respects his right to pursue those options as the matter continues.

The party has stood with its leader since the establishment of NOW and throughout its development, and it remains committed to that support moving forward. The Board also takes note of the public statement issued by Member of Parliament Lyndon Lewis.

Though the assertion of making contact with the board is unclear, the board extends best wishes to him as he continues in his service to the people of St. Maarten.

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