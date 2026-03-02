Notice to potential heirs and interested parties regarding Lynch Estate (St. Eustatius)

PHILIPSBURG — Residents of St. Maarten who may have an interest in the Lynch Estate in St. Eustatius are hereby informed that a petition has been submitted to the Court of First Instance of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, sitting in St. Eustatius.

The petition was filed by James Nathaniel Brice pursuant to Article 3:200a and following of the Civil Code and concerns the long-term undivided estate known as Lynch Estate in the district of Lynch, St. Eustatius.

The matter involves two parcels of land.

One parcel measures approximately 10,000 square metres (certificate of admeasurement 03/1997) and forms part of the remaining lands of rbr. 2 of 1953.

The second parcel measures approximately 21,454 square metres (certificate of admeasurement 13/2022) and is bounded in part by English Quarter plantation to the east and the Atlantic Ocean to the north.

Persons bearing the family names Brice, Berkel, Wilson, Hinds, McDowell, John, Farrel, Alexander, Levenstone, Rivers, Hooker, Letang, James, Kelly, Spellman, Cannegieter, Athanase and Jeffers may have an interest in the estate.

The petition will be heard on March 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the Statia Courthouse, Kerkweg #4, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius.

Interested parties may submit a “Form for Land Users” and, if applicable, a statement of opposition referencing case number EUX202500034 (The Lynch Estate), either before or during the hearing.

The required form can be requested from the Court Registrar via griffiesintmaarten@caribjustitia.org or obtained at the Courthouse in St. Maarten.

The Courthouse in St. Maarten is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Statia Courthouse is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same hours.

Source: St. Maarten News Online

Like this: Like Loading...