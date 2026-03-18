New Sint Maarten –World Bank Project Ensures Long-Term Impact of Trust Fund Investments 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Government of Sint Maarten and the World Bank have approved the Sustaining Program Effectiveness and Advancing Resilience (SPEAR) project to strengthen public sector systems, deepen institutional capacity, and safeguard jobs and the long-term sustainability of Trust Fund investments that have supported the country’s recovery and resilience since Hurricane Irma.

Stressing the importance of sustainability, the Honorable Marinka J. Gumbs, Minister of Finance, Government of Sint Maarten said, “The SPEAR Project represents a major step forward in how Sint Maarten builds and sustains resilience. By strengthening our governance systems and operational capacity, we are making sustainability a core part of our recovery. SPEAR provides essential fiduciary support for ongoing projects and drives better services across government—particularly through improved budgeting and modernized procurement.”

SPEAR will strengthen how decisions are made, how resources flow, and how accountability is enforced in Sint Maarten. As part of its portfolio, the project will support the establishment of a Disaster Reserve Fund (DRF) to manage risks, and once sufficiently financed, ensure that when the next shock occurs, a resilient Sint Maarten can finance the initial response from its own resources.

In addition, it will modernize budget preparation systems and embed monitoring and evaluation tools across government operations. This will help to ensure that gains from Trust Fund projects are institutionalized and strengthened over time, supporting sustained results throughout the Trust Fund’s extended implementation period and beyond.

“The SPEAR Project shifts Sint Maarten’s recovery from project delivery to institutional strengthening,” said Lilia Burunciuc, World Bank Director for the Caribbean. “Sint Maarten will be better equipped to manage risks, allocate resources efficiently and sustain the impacts of transformational investments financed under the Trust Fund.”

By strengthening government systems, SPEAR helps create and sustain long-term jobs by supporting local firms, building skills and enabling smoother project delivery in Sint Maarten.

Like this: Like Loading...