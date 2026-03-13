MP Veronica Jansen Webster Urges Public Vigilance Amid Flu Season and West Nile Virus Concerns

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster is urging residents of Sint Maarten to remain vigilant as flu-like illnesses continue to circulate across the region, alongside growing concerns about the West Nile Virus.

Recent reports from a neighboring island confirming a case of West Nile Virus highlight the importance of prevention and awareness. While there are currently no confirmed cases reported in Sint Maarten, MP Jansen Webster stressed that proactive measures remain essential to protecting public health.

“Viruses do not wait, and neither should we,” said MP Veronica Jansen Webster. “Simple preventive actions can go a long way in reducing the risk of illness and protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Residents are encouraged to take practical precautions to reduce the risk of illness, including:

Protecting against mosquito bites by using repellent, wearing protective clothing, and removing standing water around homes

Seeking medical attention if experiencing persistent fever, severe headaches, body aches, vomiting, or other unusual symptoms

West Nile Virus is primarily transmitted through mosquito bites, making mosquito control and personal protection especially important. At the same time, seasonal flu viruses remain present and can place additional strain on individuals and healthcare services.

MP Jansen Webster emphasized that community awareness and cooperation play a critical role in safeguarding public health.

“Looking out for one another is not optional—it is part of our responsibility as a community,” she stated. “By taking small preventive steps, we can collectively help reduce risks and protect our families.”

Residents are encouraged to remain informed through official public health updates and to take personal responsibility for their well-being and that of those around them.

Like this: Like Loading...