Home Headlines & Top Stories MP Roseburg’s Legislative Update on Cyber Harassment and Gender Based Violence 

MP Roseburg’s Legislative Update on Cyber Harassment and Gender Based Violence 

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Philipsburg — Member of Parliament Sjamira D. M. Roseburg has announced that the  preparation of a legislative amendment aimed at strengthening protections against online  abuse has reached its final data gathering stage. The amendment addresses issues such  as the non consensual sharing of images, including but not limited to intimate images,  cyberbullying, and other forms of digital misconduct. 

Importantly, the amendment places these issues within the broader context of gender  based violence, recognizing that many forms of online abuse disproportionately affect  women and girls, particularly in cases involving intimate images, harassment, and the  misuse of digital technologies. At the same time, the proposed measures are intended to  

protect all individuals, as these forms of abuse can impact anyone. 

As part of this final phase, a formal request has been submitted to the Minister of Justice to  obtain general statistical data from the relevant authorities, including the Police Force of  Sint Maarten (KPSM). The request focuses on trends over the past several years, including  the number of complaints filed, cases brought before the court, and general patterns  related to online harassment and image based abuse. 

According to MP Roseburg, this step is essential to ensure that the amendment is grounded  in local realities and supported by accurate data. 

“This is about making sure that our laws reflect what is actually happening in our society  today,” Roseburg stated. “We are seeing the growing impact of online misconduct, and it is  important that our legal framework keeps pace with these developments.” 

The proposed amendment is designed to strengthen existing provisions by addressing  modern forms of digital abuse, including clearer protections against the distribution of  images without consent, whether intimate or otherwise, and stronger recognition of online  harassment. It also takes into account emerging challenges such as the misuse of 

technology, including manipulated or AI generated content, which is increasingly being  used in harmful ways. 

By incorporating elements of technology facilitating gender based violence, the  amendment aims to provide stronger legal clarity, improve protection for victims, and  ensure that authorities are better equipped to respond to these evolving forms of harm. 

While the amendment is in its final stages, MP Roseburg emphasized that incorporating  accurate and up to date data remains a key step before formal submission to Parliament. 

“Once the requested information is received and reviewed, we will be in a position to  proceed with the formal submission of this amendment,” she added. 

This initiative forms part of a broader effort to enhance digital safety and ensure that  individuals, particularly young people and vulnerable groups, are better protected in an  increasingly digital society.

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