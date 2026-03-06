Minister Brug Responds to Ombudsman Investigation into SZV Administrative Practices

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Richinel Brug, has taken note of the Ombudsman’s announcement regarding the launch of a systemic investigation into the administrative practices of Social and Health Insurances (SZV), particularly as it relates to the Medical Referral Abroad program.

Minister Brug stated that, while it is unfortunate that circumstances have led to such an investigation, he recognizes and respects the important role of the Ombudsman in safeguarding transparency, accountability, and adherence to the law within public institutions.

“Ensuring that our institutions operate within the framework of the law and according to the principles of good governance is essential,” Minister Brug said. “From a transparency perspective, this investigation provides an opportunity to review how processes are being applied and whether improvements are necessary.”

The Minister emphasized that referrals for medical treatment abroad remain a critical component of Sint Maarten’s healthcare system, particularly for specialized services that cannot currently be provided locally.

Each year, SZV facilitates around 800 medical referrals abroad for insured persons who require specialized treatment. Ensuring that patients receive the care they require, while protecting their rights throughout the process, remains a priority.

“In many instances, patients must travel abroad to access specialized medical services that are not available on Sint Maarten,” Minister Brug explained. “It is therefore essential that the policies, procedures, and administrative practices governing these referrals are clear, lawful, and centered on the best interests of the patients we serve.”

Minister Brug further noted that, beyond the medical component of these referrals, the logistical aspects of the process must also be clearly regulated.

“While medical referrals are necessary to ensure patients receive care that cannot be provided locally, the policies governing the logistical aspects of these referrals — such as travel arrangements, accommodation, and the rules and responsibilities that apply while patients are abroad — must also be clearly defined, transparent, and consistently applied. Equally important is that patients who benefit from this service understand and adhere to the rules and responsibilities that come with it” the Minister stated.

Minister Brug indicated that he views the investigation as an opportunity to review existing SZV policies and strategies, particularly those that may be outdated and in need of modernization.

“This moment allows us to take a closer look at whether certain policies or operational procedures require updating to better reflect current realities,” the Minister stated. “Our goal must always be to strengthen the system in a way that protects patients, ensures transparency in decision-making, and safeguards the integrity of SZV as an institution.”

The Minister also confirmed that both his Ministry and SZV will fully cooperate with the Ombudsman’s investigation and will respond to the questions posed within the timeframe provided.

