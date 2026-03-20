Home Headlines & Top Stories Minister Brug announces return of National Job Fair 2026 as part of ...

Minister Brug announces return of National Job Fair 2026 as part of  Government’s commitment to employment opportunities 

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The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten –The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA),  Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug, is pleased to announce that the Ministry, through the National Employment  Services Center (NESC), will host the National Job Fair 2026 (NJF 2026) on September 24, 2026. 

This initiative forms part of the Government’s governing program and underscores Minister  Brug’s continued commitment to strengthening employment opportunities for the people of Sint  Maarten.

As part of this commitment, the Ministry is reintroducing the National Job Fair as a key  platform to actively connect job seekers with employers and support the development of a more  resilient labor market. This initiative is a direct continuation of efforts to reduce unemployment,  strengthen Sint Maarten’s labor market, and connect our people with meaningful employment  opportunities. 

“The National Job Fair is not simply an event — it is a strategic investment in our people and in  the future of our economy. It reflects our governing program priorities, where creating  opportunities for our people to work, grow, and contribute to this country remains central. By  bringing back the National Job Fair, we are taking a concrete step toward ensuring that  employment opportunities are accessible to our people here in Sint Maarten,” Minister Brug stated. 

The National Job Fair 2026 builds on the success of the second edition held in 2024, which saw  strong participation from both employers and the wider community. Data from the NESC  Stakeholder Analysis Report 2025 highlights significant demand within the private sector,  with 68.4% of businesses expressing interest in partnering with NESC and 73% indicating a  willingness to hire through its services. NJF 2026 is a direct response to this demand. 

The event will bring together job seekers, employers, and key social partners under one roof,  facilitating structured, one-on-one interactions aimed at achieving tangible employment outcomes.  The NESC job portal (www.nesc.sx) will serve as the central digital platform supporting all stages  of the event, including registration, job matching, and post-event follow-up and placement  tracking. 

The Ministry of VSA and the NESC remain firmly committed to building a more inclusive and  opportunity-driven labor market for Sint Maarten. Businesses and job seekers are encouraged to  save the date and follow official Government and Ministry communication channels for further  updates.

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