Male Found Deceased on Vessel in Simpson Bay Lagoon

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) takes this opportunity informs the public that during the night of Tuesday, March 3rd into Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, Central Dispatch received information via the Coast Guard regarding a male who was found on a vessel in the Simpson Bay Lagoon not showing any signs of life.

Police patrols, along with members of the Forensic Department and the Detective Department, were immediately dispatched to the location. After a preliminary investigation was conducted in collaboration with a medical doctor, it was determined that the male victim had passed away due to natural causes.

In accordance with established procedures, KPSM has made contact with the embassy of the victim’s country of origin in order to liaise with the family regarding his passing.

Through the embassy, KPSM is requesting that the next of kin — if not already in contact — reach out to the Police Force of Sint Maarten. When making contact, relatives are asked to clearly indicate their relationship to the deceased. This is necessary to ensure compliance with legal regulations governing the protection and release of personal information and to prevent the disclosure of information to individuals not directly related to the deceased.

Next of kin may contact KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 and request to speak with the Team Leader of the Detective Department.

KPSM extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...