Lewis: “focusing on safeguard the best interests of the people of country Sint Maarten.”

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Nation, Opportunity, Wealth (NOW), faction leader, Member of Parliament (MP), Lyndon Lewis, has taken note of the recent verdict in the so-called Jasmine criminal case, which the main suspect in the case is the former Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) and NOW party leader, Christophe Emmanuel, who was found guilty on multiple counts and sentenced to 29 months of imprisonment.

In light of the recent court verdict, MP Lewis has reached out to his party leader, board and fellow candidates to discuss the future direction of the political party.

“While I wish the NOW party leader much strength during his legal battle, my focus, as faction leader in parliament under the NOW umbrella, is to safeguard the best interests of the people of country Sint Maarten.” MP stated.

Like this: Like Loading...