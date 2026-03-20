Lethal yellowing disease confirmed in Dominica

ROSEAU, Dominica (CMC) — Dominica has confirmed the presence of lethal yellowing disease, a highly destructive disease of coconut and ornamental palms transmitted by the plant hopper (Myndus Crudus) which is known to cause rapid decline and death of coconut palms within a three to six-month period.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy said that the disease has resulted in major economic losses in several Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, Cuba, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda and Guadeloupe.

According to the ministry, laboratory verification was completed last month by the University of Florida, following diagnostic testing coordinated through the Plant Protection and Quarantine Unit of the Division of Agriculture.

The confirmation follows field investigations and the submission of plant samples from the Woodford Hill area within the North East Agricultural Region.

The ministry said it is treating this matter with the highest level of urgency and seriousness, given the potential threat the disease poses to Dominica’s coconut industry and the livelihoods connected to it.

“Coconut remains a critical component of Dominica’s agricultural landscape and rural economy. As one of the country’s “5 C’s” priority crops, coconut supports a wide range of economic activities, including water nut sales, craft and cottage industries, agro-processing, and cuisine,” the ministry added.

It said that an emergency action plan has been activated, alongside a localised eradication and management plan specifically for the Woodford Hill area, demarcating this area as a non-removal or red zone.

In addition, several other measures are being enforced, including enhanced surveillance and monitoring of coconut palms within the affected and surrounding communities, targeted crop destruction and sanitation measures for infected and suspected coconut palms to prevent further spread of the disease and public information campaigns and consultations to ensure national awareness and cooperation.

The public is also being encouraged to report any unusual dropping of premature nuts, blackening of inflorescence and/or loss of crown to their nearest agricultural office. They are also being asked to avoid the movement of coconut planting material from affected areas unless authorised.

The ministry said that early detection and rapid response are critical to controlling and ultimately eradicating the disease from Dominica and that it will continue to provide updates to the public as monitoring and response activities progress.

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