Home Local News KPSM Conducts Targeted Scooter Controls to Improve Road Safety

KPSM Conducts Targeted Scooter Controls to Improve Road Safety

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PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) informs the public that on Thursday, March 19, 2026, targeted traffic controls were carried out in response to the ongoing issues involving illegal scooters and the unsafe behavior of some scooter riders on public roads.

These controls took place on A.J.C. Brouwers Road and L.B. Scott Road, areas where frequent complaints and the riders, posing a serious risk to other road users.

During the operation, a total of 18 scooter riders were stopped and inspected. As a result of these controls, 8 scooters were confiscated. These scooters were found to be either lacking the required legal documentation to operate on public roads or were deemed technically unfit and not roadworthy.

KPSM emphasizes that the use of illegal or unregistered scooters, as well as reckless riding behavior, continues to negatively impact general road safety across the island. These enforcement actions are part of ongoing efforts to address these concerns and ensure safer conditions for all road users.

The police would like to inform the public that such controls will continue in the coming period. Riders are urged to ensure that their vehicles meet all legal and technical requirements and to adhere strictly to traffic laws.

KPSM remains committed to maintaining public safety and calls on all road users to act responsibly at all times.

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