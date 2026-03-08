Island Gems supports differently abled students at 721 Kids Foundation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated an Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) device and a new rice cooker to the 721 Kids Foundation, supporting the daily needs and development of differently abled students in the programme.

721 Kids Foundation has been serving children with diverse learning and developmental needs on Sint Maarten for approximately ten years. The organization supports around 50 students and provides specialized care and education for children with conditions including ADHD, autism, Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, and dyslexia.

A key part of the donation is an AAC device, a communication tool designed for students who have difficulty with verbal speech. Using pictures, symbols, or voice output, the device allows students to express their needs, participate more fully in lessons, and engage during speech therapy sessions. For many children, such tools can significantly improve their ability to communicate and interact with others.

Island Gems also donated a new rice cooker for the programme. The appliance replaces a unit that had stopped working and is used to prepare daily lunches for students, allowing the foundation to continue providing warm, nutritious meals for the children.

The donation was formally presented in the presence of representatives from both organizations. Cherise Rambhadjan, Assistant Secretary of Island Gems, together with members Anu Amarnaney and Jody Rosen, attended on behalf of the foundation. Representing 721 Kids Foundation were Managing Director Termada Shalland and Esther Simmons.

Rosen noted that supporting organizations that serve differently abled children is an important part of Island Gems’ community work.

“Programmes like 721 Kids provide essential support for children who learn and communicate differently,” Rosen said. “When we are able to help provide tools that allow a child to express themselves or support the daily care they receive, it can make a real difference. We encourage others in the community to assist organizations like this wherever possible.”

The foundation operates with a team of approximately 15 staff members, including teachers, administrators, and care specialists who work together to support the development and well-being of the children in the programme.

Island Gems continues to support initiatives that strengthen education, youth development, and health across Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin.

Island Gems Charity Foundation is the longest-running women-led charity organization on Sint Maarten / Saint-Martin, serving the community for almost five decades. The Foundation supports educational initiatives, youth development, health-related causes, and community projects on both the Dutch and French sides of the island. No cash donations are provided. Instead, support is given in-kind, through goods, equipment, and direct project assistance, ensuring that contributions meet specific community needs and create tangible, lasting impact.

The Foundation’s primary annual fundraiser is its costume gala, held this year on March 28. Tickets are US $125 and are available exclusively through members. The gala theme changes annually; the 2026 theme is Heroes & Villains.