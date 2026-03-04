Interinsular Gun Buyback and Firearm Surrender Action Launched

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Dutch police forces of the Dutch Caribbean, united under the College van Korpschefs, hereby announce the launch of a coordinated Interinsular Gun Buyback and Firearm Surrender Action.

This joint initiative is a collaborative effort of the police organizations of the Dutch Caribbean and is supported by the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, and the Caribbean Netherlands, including Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius.

One Approach

For the first time, all islands within the Dutch Caribbean will simultaneously conduct a firearm surrender and buyback program. The main objective of this coordinated action is to provide individuals who are in possession of illegal firearms with the opportunity to voluntarily surrender these weapons during a designated period without facing legal consequences for illegal possession.

By acting collectively, the islands send a strong and united message: illegal firearms and gun violence will not be tolerated within our communities.

This project reflects the shared responsibility of all countries and special municipalities within the Dutch Caribbean to enhance public safety. The coordinated timing of the surrender period demonstrates a unified regional strategy to reduce the number of illegal firearms in circulation and to prevent gun-related violence.

Following the conclusion of the surrender period, the police forces, in close cooperation with the respective Public Prosecutor’s Offices, will intensify enforcement efforts. Based on gathered intelligence, targeted controls and operations will be conducted at various locations across all participating islands.

Individuals found in possession of illegal firearms after the surrender period can expect strict enforcement measures and prosecution.

The police forces of the Dutch Caribbean call upon all residents to take responsibility and contribute to safer communities by making use of this opportunity. By surrendering illegal firearms now, individuals can avoid criminal consequences and help protect lives.

Further details regarding dates, locations, and procedures for the firearm surrender period will be communicated locally by each police force in the coming days.

</noscript><iframe class="lazy" style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1990122995718749%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="267" height="476" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Like this: Like Loading...