INTER-INSULAR GUN BUYBACK PROGRAM – STARTING MARCH 16, 2026

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces the start of the Inter-Insular Gun Buyback Program, beginning Monday, March 16, 2026.

Residents are encouraged to safely turn in illegal firearms to help make our community safer.

Program Details:

  • Dates: March 16 – March 30, 2026 (2 weeks)
  • Time: 08:00 AM – 12:00 PM daily
  • Location: Police Station – Opal Building, Cole Bay

Participants may receive an average compensation of up to $500, depending on the type and condition of the firearm surrendered.

Individuals who voluntarily turn in a firearm will not be prosecuted for possession of the weapon when participating in this program.

Together, we can make Sint Maarten safer by reducing the number of illegal guns on our streets

