HR Evolve Conference 2026 Gains Strong Sponsor Backing

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The HR Evolve Conference 2026, taking place on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, continues to build momentum with growing support from respected organizations across St. Maarten’s & beyond the business community.

Dedicated to strengthening leadership, people strategies, and the future of work, HR Evolve brings together those shaping the island’s professional landscape, from HR leaders, people managers, entrepreneurs and decision-makers committed to building resilient, future-ready organizations.

The conference proudly welcomes its first confirmed sponsors, whose commitment reflects a shared belief that strong organizations are built through strong people.

As the hosting partner, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort brings decades of experience in hosting national and international conferences. Their team will support the delivery of this inaugural edition, while offering special accommodation rates for participants traveling to St. Maarten reinforcing the event’s regional reach.

De Jong Legal represents the critical intersection between leadership and legal responsibility. In an evolving workplace environment, governance, compliance, and sound decision-making are more important than ever.

Working at the forefront of talent acquisition, Global Resourcing, understands that strategy begins with hiring the right people.

Quantum Finance plays a meaningful supportive role in employee benefits such as life and health insurance and they provide valuable guidance for major financial decisions, milestones that shape a family’s future.

A focus on intentional development, leadership growth, and strengthening individual capability across industries is brought by Wanna Grow.

And Grant Thornton, operating within a complex global business landscape, reinforces the importance of governance, accountability, and strategic leadership.

Together, these partners represent hospitality, talent acquisition, finance, legal, leadership development, and advisory, key pillars that drive sustainable economic growth on St. Maarten and strengthen how organizations lead, manage, and evolve for the future of the island.

Professionals are reminded that Early Bird ticket pricing of $110 is available until March 31, 2026. After this date, the standard ticket price of $135 will apply.

The half-day conference runs from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, followed by a networking cocktail from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with peers, speakers, and sponsors in an engaging setting. With limited seating available, early registration is encouraged.

For more information and ticket registration, visit: www.sxm-hrnetwork.com

Like this: Like Loading...