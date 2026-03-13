Government Website Offline

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) hereby informs the general public that the official Government of Sint Maarten website, www.sintmaartengov.org, is currently offline due to unforeseen technical challenges.

A technical team is working diligently to resolve the matter and restore full functionality as quickly as possible.

DCOMM understands the inconvenience this disruption causes.

While the website remains inaccessible, the public is advised to rely on the official Government of Sint Maarten social media channels and local media outlets for all urgent news, public advisories.

DCOMM would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as the technicians work to bring the digital portal back online.

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