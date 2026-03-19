Friday is World Oral Health Day – “A Happy Mouth is…A Happy Life” 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joins the international community in observing World Oral Health Day (WOHD) on Friday, March 20, under the theme “A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Life.” The annual observance highlights the importance of good oral hygiene and reminds the public that maintaining healthy teeth and gums is an essential part of overall health and well-being.

Oral health plays a major role in everyday life. Healthy teeth and gums help people eat properly, speak clearly, smile with confidence, and avoid unnecessary pain and discomfort.

Poor oral hygiene can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, bad breath, and other health complications that may affect a person’s quality of life. CPS is encouraging residents of all ages to make oral care a daily priority and to understand that prevention begins at home.

Brushing your teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste is one of the most important steps in protecting oral health.

Regular brushing helps remove plaque, prevent cavities, and reduce the risk of gum disease. CPS also encourages the public to floss daily, reduce sugary foods and drinks, drink plenty of water, and visit a dentist regularly for check-ups and professional cleanings. These simple habits can make a significant difference in keeping the mouth healthy.

Parents and guardians are also reminded of the importance of teaching children good oral hygiene habits from an early age. Encouraging children to brush properly and consistently helps lay the foundation for lifelong dental health.

Good oral care practices established in childhood can prevent many common dental problems later in life.

In observance of WOHD, CPS calls on the Sint Maarten community to reflect on the connection between oral health and overall wellness. A healthy mouth contributes to a healthier body, greater self-esteem, and improved daily living. Taking care of your teeth is not only about appearance, but also about protecting your health and preventing avoidable problems.

CPS encourages everyone to use World Oral Health Day as an opportunity to recommit to proper oral hygiene and to share this important message with family and friends.

By working together to promote good oral health practices, the community can help ensure that more people enjoy healthier smiles and happier lives.

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