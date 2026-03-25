FREEGAN Foundation Hosts Community Family Fair on March 27

Sint Maarten – FREEGAN Foundation is inviting families from across the island to come together for an evening of connection, fun, and community support at its upcoming Family Fair, taking place on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at FREEGAN Headquarters.

The Family Fair is a key activity of the FREEGAN Support Coaching project, part of the Samen Families Versterken program supported by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels, through which FREEGAN works to tackle poverty-related challenges on Sint Maarten by making practical resources and support accessible to the families that need them most.

The event is designed as a welcoming space where families can come together and enjoy a variety of free activities while learning about services and opportunities that can support their wellbeing. The evening will feature free food and drinks, live cooking demonstrations, health checks, information stands, and engaging activities for children such as a bouncy castle, face painting, popcorn, and cotton candy. Visitors can also enjoy movement and dancing workshops by Hillianthe Lynch, adding an energetic and joyful element to the program. And to top it all off, attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win a smart TV.

“Our goal is to create a place and moment where families feel supported and connected,” said the organizers. “This fair is about coming together, celebrating what makes our community strong, and making sure helpful resources are easy to reach, in a setting that’s fun, not formal.”

Visitors can look forward to interactive activities, a chance to meet local service providers, and plenty of moments to build meaningful connections with fellow community members. No registration needed: just show up.

FREEGAN hopes to see families, neighbors, and friends there for an evening that’s as much about good company as it is about community support.

FREEGAN gratefully acknowledges the support of Republic Bank, which contributes both financially and through volunteer engagement to the FREEGAN Support Coaching program. The two organizations also plan to roll out financial literacy workshops together in the coming months; practical sessions aimed at improving financial know-how among FREEGAN families.

Community members and local businesses who wish to support FREEGAN’s work can get in touch to explore opportunities for donations, volunteering, or partnerships. Every contribution helps expand the reach and impact of programs like this one.

Event Details:

What: Family Fair

When: Friday, March 27, 2026 | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Where: FREEGAN Headquarters

Cost: Free admission, with free food and drinks for all

For more information, community members can contact FREEGAN at +1 721 580 0198 or visit their social media pages.

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