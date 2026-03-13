FREEGAN Food Foundation Launches; “Buy One Meal, Donate One Meal” Program

One Purchase. Two Meals. A Community That Takes Care of Its Own.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — FREEGAN Food Foundation (FFF) is proud to announce the launch of its Buy One Meal, Donate One Meal program — a community-driven initiative that turns every meal purchase into an act of solidarity. For just $7.50, participants enjoy a healthy meal and automatically provide one to a neighbor in need.

How It Works

The concept is simple: one small action creates two moments of nourishment. A single $7.50 meal purchase is split — one meal for the buyer, one meal donated to a community member facing food insecurity. No lengthy processes, no bureaucracy. Just one choice, twice the impact.

“This is how a community takes care of its people — not with charity alone, but with shared dignity and solidarity,” said Joost de Jong, Managing Director of FREEGAN Food Foundation. “We believe that food security is not just a social issue; it is a reflection of who we are as a community.”

About FREEGAN Foundation

FREEGAN Food Foundation (FFF) is a non profit organization dedicated to building resilient, food-secure communities through redistribution, education, and community empowerment. FFF operates multiple programs including the FREEGAN Food Market and a network of social support services, grounded in the belief that no one should face hunger alone.

The Buy One Meal, Donate One Meal program is the latest expression of FFF’s commitment to neighborhood resilience — meeting practical need with community-rooted solutions that preserve the dignity of every participant.

Get Involved

Community members wishing to participate or learn more are invited to reach out directly via WhatsApp:

DJ — WhatsApp: +1 721 580 7174

Together, we can make sure that no one in our community has to face hunger alone.

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