Four PARLATINO Commissions advance substantive work within the framework of its XXXIX Ordinary Assembly

Panama – Within the framework of the XXXIX Ordinary Assembly of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (PARLATINO), which is held under the motto “For the sustainability of Latin America and the Caribbean in a changing world”, four of the thirteen Permanent Commissions of the Organization are meeting: Human Rights, Justice and Prison Policies; Economic Affairs, Social Debt and Regional Development; Political, Municipal and Integration Affairs; and Agriculture, Livestock and Fishing.

The installation of the works was in charge of the deputy Rolando González Patricio, president of PARLATINO, who was accompanied by the deputy Juan Martín Rodríguez, Secretary General, and by the Executive Secretary, Elías A. Castillo G. In his message to the commissions, the president of the Organization highlighted the importance of the delegations completing their formation to enrich the debate and strengthen the quality of the discussions, while encouraging parliamentarians to propose strategic topics and work on legislative harmonization processes with clear horizons.

For his part, the Executive Secretary, Elías A. Castillo G., welcomed the participating delegations to Panama and urged active participation in the Ordinary Assembly, highlighting the role of the commissions as fundamental spaces for building regional consensus.

Among the main topics on the agendas, the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Commission addresses the Declaration of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament before the Third World Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition, as well as the Model Law on Healthy Diets.

The Economic Affairs Commission is working on a document on the impact on Latin America and the Caribbean of the new geopolitical strategies of the United States, regional development and the use of artificial intelligence, in addition to the analysis of the State of Foreign Investment in Latin America and the Caribbean, based on information from ECLAC.

For its part, the Political Affairs Commission discusses, among other topics, transnational crime networks and a comparative analysis of legislation on political gender violence in the region, while the Human Rights Commission focuses its work on the social reintegration of people deprived of liberty and mental health within penitentiary centers.

The work of the commissions, which take place at the PARLATINO headquarters with the participation of delegations from 14 countries, are directed by their respective presidents and/or vice presidents and are part of the sessions of the XXXIX Ordinary Assembly, which will take place on March 26 and 27, consolidating the role of PARLATINO as a space for dialogue, cooperation and regional legislative action.

Español / Spanish

Cuatro Comisiones del PARLATINO avanzan en trabajos sustantivos en el marco de su XXXIX Asamblea Ordinaria

Panamá – En el marco de la XXXIX Asamblea Ordinaria del Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño (PARLATINO), que se desarrolla bajo el lema “Por la sostenibilidad de América Latina y el Caribe en un mundo cambiante”, sesionan cuatro de las trece Comisiones Permanentes del Organismo: Derechos Humanos, Justicia y Políticas Carcelarias; Asuntos Económicos, Deuda Social y Desarrollo Regional; Asuntos Políticos, Municipales y de la Integración; y Agricultura, Ganadería y Pesca.

La instalación de los trabajos estuvo a cargo del diputado Rolando González Patricio, presidente del PARLATINO, quien estuvo acompañado por el diputado Juan Martín Rodríguez, Secretario General, y por el Secretario Ejecutivo, Elías A. Castillo G. En su mensaje a las comisiones, el presidente del Organismo resaltó la importancia de que las delegaciones completen su conformación para enriquecer el debate y fortalecer la calidad de las discusiones, al tiempo que incentivó a los parlamentarios a proponer temas estratégicos y a trabajar en procesos de armonización legislativa con horizontes claros.

Por su parte, el Secretario Ejecutivo, Elías A. Castillo G., dio la bienvenida a Panamá a las delegaciones participantes y exhortó a una participación activa en la Asamblea Ordinaria, destacando el rol de las comisiones como espacios fundamentales para la construcción de consensos regionales.

Entre los principales temas en las agendas, la Comisión de Agricultura, Ganadería y Pesca aborda la Declaración del Parlamento Latinoamericano y Caribeño ante la III Cumbre Parlamentaria Mundial contra el Hambre y la Malnutrición, así como la Ley Modelo sobre Dietas Saludables.

La Comisión de Asuntos Económicos trabaja en un documento sobre el impacto en América Latina y el Caribe de las nuevas estrategias geopolíticas de los Estados Unidos, el desarrollo regional y el uso de la inteligencia artificial, además del análisis del Estado de la Inversión Extranjera en América Latina y el Caribe, con base en información de la CEPAL.

Por su parte, la Comisión de Asuntos Políticos discute, entre otros temas, las redes transnacionales del crimen y un análisis comparativo de legislaciones sobre violencia política de género en la región, mientras que la Comisión de Derechos Humanos centra sus trabajos en la reinserción social de personas privadas de libertad y en la salud mental dentro de los centros penitenciarios.

Los trabajos de las comisiones, que se desarrollan en la sede del PARLATINO con la participación de delegaciones de 14 países, son dirigidos por sus respectivos presidentes y/o vicepresidentes y se enmarcan en las sesiones de la XXXIX Asamblea Ordinaria, que tendrá lugar los días 26 y 27 de marzo, consolidando el rol del PARLATINO como espacio de diálogo, cooperación y acción legislativa regional.

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