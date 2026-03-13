First Locally  Acquired Case of West Nile Virus Identified in Anguilla

ANGUILLA – The Ministry of Health today confirms Anguilla’s first detected case of West Nile Virus (WNV). The case is a 25‑year‑old resident with no recent travel history, suggesting the infection was likely acquired locally. The individual developed symptoms on March 7th, including fever, headache, vomiting and right‑sided abdominal pain. Laboratory testing conducted on March 10th confirmed West Nile Virus infection by PCR. The patient has been admitted to hospital for monitoring and supportive care and is currently in stable condition.

West Nile Virus is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes, particularly Culex species, and normally circulates between mosquitoes and birds, which act as the main hosts. Humans can become infected if bitten by an infected mosquito, but they do not pass the virus on. This means that it does not spread from person to person or from humans back to mosquitoes.

Furthermore, although this is Anguilla’s first confirmed human case, there has been evidence of the circulation for the virus in birds, horses, and mosquitoes across Caribbean territories since the early 2000s. Moreover, while reported human cases are not common for the Caribbean, the virus often circulates in bird and horse populations without causing major outbreaks in humans, making it a “silent” threat.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus experience no symptoms or only mild illness. When symptoms do occur, they may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or vomiting. Severe illness is rare, but can include neurological symptoms inflammation of the brain or nervous system. Warning signs include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, tremors, seizures, muscle weakness, vision problems, numbness, or loss of consciousness.

The Ministry of Health reminds residents that eliminating mosquito breeding sites and preventing mosquito bites remain the most effective ways of protection.

Residents are encouraged to:

Remove standing water around homes where mosquitoes can breed

Use mosquito repellent, especially at dawn and dusk

Wear long sleeves and long pants when outdoors

Ensure window and door screens are intact

The Ministry of Health has embarked on the necessary control measures and is closely monitoring the situation. Further updates will be shared as needed.

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