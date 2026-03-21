Fatal Scooter Accident on Welfare Road

COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Welfare Road late Saturday afternoon, March 21, 2026.

Just before 5:00 PM, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a serious accident involving a scooter rider. Preliminary information indicates that the rider was traveling on Welfare Road from the direction of the airport toward the Kruithof Roundabout.

While overtaking several vehicles, the scooter rider collided with a bus that was parked along the side of the road.

Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, emergency responders provided medical assistance to the victim.

Despite their efforts, it was later confirmed that the scooter rider succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Traffic Department is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Like this: Like Loading...