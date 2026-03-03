Establishment of Monuments Council and New Steps to Protect Saba’s Heritage 

The Executive Council of Public Entity Saba has formally established the Monuments Council and taken key decisions regarding the operation of the Monuments Register and associated funding. These steps mark an important milestone in safeguarding the island’s cultural and historical heritage and are the results of collaboration between Public Entity Saba, Saba Archeological Center Foundation (SABARC)/ Saba Heritage Center, Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) and the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands (RCE).

Role of the Monuments Council

The Monuments Council is an independent advisory body that will advise the Executive Council on matters related to the designation, registration, alteration and protection of monuments on Saba.

Under local legislation (Monuments Ordinance Saba 2010) a monument is a building, site, structure, area or artifact of historical, cultural, architectural or scientific significance. This can include historic homes, public buildings, churches, archaeological sites or artifacts, and characteristic townscapes that contribute to Saba’s identity.

The Monuments Register is the official record of protected monuments on the island. Registration provides legal protection and ensures that changes, restoration or demolition are carefully assessed.

First Phase: Testing the System

As a next step, a first round of monuments will be identified and assessed to test and operationalize the system. This consists of at least one monument per village. The Monuments Council will review these proposed designations and provide advice to the Executive Council before formal registration.

This initial phase will allow procedures to be refined and ensure clarity for property owners, advisors and government departments.

Community Involvement

Protecting Saba’s heritage is a shared responsibility. In the coming period, opportunities will be created for residents and the diaspora to suggest additional buildings or sites for consideration as protected monuments.

Further communication will follow on how individuals and organizations can contribute to the process. Residents are encouraged to stay informed and participate in safeguarding the island’s unique character.

Preparatory Decision: Protection of Historic Buildings

In addition to establishing the Monuments Council, the Executive Council has taken a preparatory decision under the VROM BES legal framework to prevent the demolition of buildings over 50 years old while the heritage protection system is being further developed.

As a result of this decision, proposals for full or partial demolition of buildings older than 50 years now require a permit. The decision can be viewed at the security desk of the Government Administration Building for a period of 30 days or online.

Property owners who are considering demolition or significant alteration of such buildings are requested to contact the Infrastructure and Spatial Development Department via for guidance on the applicable procedures and permit requirements.

With these measures, the Public Entity Saba takes an important step toward preserving the island’s historic environment for future generations, while ensuring a clear and transparent system for property owners and the community.

