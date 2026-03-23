Digital Government Transformation Project Officially Launches E-Services and Data Exchange Platform in Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Government of Sint Maarten has taken a highly anticipated step toward modernizing public service delivery with the official kickoff of the E-Services and Data Exchange Platform, a key component of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP).

The Digital Leadership Team (DLT) launch event, held on Friday at the Government Administration Building, was fused together with members of the Council of Ministers as led by the Honorable Prime Minister Luc F.E. Mercelina, Secretary Generals, and key stakeholders across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. The initiative will enhance data exchange (interoperability) and improve access to government services.

The project focuses on the design and development of selected high-demand digital services, accessible through multiple channels, including an online portal. In addition, the implementation of an interoperability platform will connect six (6) government registries, for secure and standardized data exchange across institutions.

This will improve the accessibility to civil registry, national identification, and business registration. It will also enable data sharing between government entities. It is supported by national digital identity solutions such as eID and eSignature.

The formal kickoff meeting served as a platform to align stakeholders and outline the roadmap for implementation. Representatives from registry application vendors also participated, reinforcing the collaborative approach required for the project’s success.

During the kickoff, the Digital Leadership Team introduced the project’s implementation partner, Orange Business Development Ltd. out of Bangladesh. Project Manager of the Orange Business Development Ltd. Shamim Hossain presented the project scope and outlined the strategic approach for execution, using local scenarios to better clarify the benefits of the outcomes. Senior Policy Officer and Work-stream 3 Project Manager under the DLT, Chard Charles provided an overview of the project’s roadmap and key milestones. He also detailed the roles and expectations of each stakeholder, emphasizing the importance of continued government-wide support to achieve the intended outcomes for Sint Maarten.

The event was officially opened by the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, who commended the Digital Leadership Team for its consistency and dedication to improving public service delivery. He underscored the importance of building a digital government that is tailored to Sint Maarten’s unique context, while remaining inclusive and accessible to all citizens, including seniors and persons with disabilities.

“Even prior to reaching this stage, the project has already established critical groundwork, including the formation of the Digital Leadership Team, the development of a national digital strategy for both Government and country, the implementation of E-VROMI, cybersecurity training initiatives, ongoing legislative updates, and the design of a digital identification system (e-ID). A digital government transformation is inherently complex, comprising multiple interconnected components that must align effectively to achieve the desired outcomes,” stated the Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau, Claret Connor.

The kickoff marks the beginning of a collaborative journey toward a more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric government. It sets the foundation for successful project execution, ensuring the delivery of all expected functionalities, outcomes, and long-term benefits for the people of Sint Maarten.

PHOTO CAPTION: Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina (4th from left) with various officials involved in the E-Services and Data Exchange Platform, a key component of the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP).

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