Department of Youth Spearheads Youth-Led Research Initiative in Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten – The Department of Youth has spearheaded another youth-led research initiative aimed at strengthening youth participation and advancing Sint Maarten’s commitment to becoming a more child-friendly and youth-responsive community.

As part of the initiative, ten young people between the ages of 16 and 19 from several secondary schools on the Dutch side of the island were selected and trained in data collection and research methods. The training sessions, facilitated in February, equipped the participants with foundational skills in developing clear research questions, recognizing bias, and collecting representative information in a respectful and responsible manner.

Following the workshop phase, the youth researchers are now actively gathering responses from their peers at elementary and secondary schools across the island. The team is utilizing the Child Friendly City Checklist, a UNICEF-based measurement tool that was adapted by the young participants to reflect the Sint Maarten context.

The initiative places young people at the center of exploring how youth experience participation within their communities—specifically whether they feel heard and how they are engaged in decisions that affect their lives. The data collected will support evidence-based discussions and help inform future policies, programs, and actions focused on youth development and participation.

The Department of Youth expresses sincere appreciation to the participating schools, students, and partners for their continued cooperation and support.

Further updates will be shared as the project progresses into the analysis and the reporting phase.

Like this: Like Loading...