Home Local News Department of Youth Spearheads Youth-Led Research Initiative in Sint Maarten

Department of Youth Spearheads Youth-Led Research Initiative in Sint Maarten

140

 

Sint Maarten – The Department of Youth has spearheaded another youth-led research initiative aimed at strengthening youth participation and advancing Sint Maarten’s commitment to becoming a more child-friendly and youth-responsive community.

As part of the initiative, ten young people between the ages of 16 and 19 from several secondary schools on the Dutch side of the island were selected and trained in data collection and research methods. The training sessions, facilitated in February, equipped the participants with foundational skills in developing clear research questions, recognizing bias, and collecting representative information in a respectful and responsible manner.

Following the workshop phase, the youth researchers are now actively gathering responses from their peers at elementary and secondary schools across the island. The team is utilizing the Child Friendly City Checklist, a UNICEF-based measurement tool that was adapted by the young participants to reflect the Sint Maarten context.

The initiative places young people at the center of exploring how youth experience participation within their communities—specifically whether they feel heard and how they are engaged in decisions that affect their lives. The data collected will support evidence-based discussions and help inform future policies, programs, and actions focused on youth development and participation.

The Department of Youth expresses sincere appreciation to the participating schools, students, and partners for their continued cooperation and support.

Further updates will be shared as the project progresses into the analysis and the reporting phase.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© 721new.com - 2022-2023 All Rights reserved
MORE STORIES

Police identify victim in South Hill murder case, confirm no arrests...

English News

CPS reminds persons to get their seasonal flu shot. The most effective intervention...

Local News

Additional Bridge Openings for the 46th Edition of the St. Maarten...

Headlines & Top Stories

Establishment of Monuments Council and New Steps to Protect Saba’s Heritage 

English News