Home Local News Department Launches National Youth Social Mapping Exercise

Department Launches National Youth Social Mapping Exercise

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Sint Maarten — The Department has launched a National Youth Social Mapping Exercise to develop a comprehensive database of youth organizations and the services they provide.

The initiative will support evidence-based planning, policy development, resource allocation, and improved coordination of youth development initiatives on St. Maarten.

All youth organizations are encouraged to complete the Social Mapping Tool by April 5, 2026 by using the following link: https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/bky0Pnjl 

Organizations that participate will receive official recognition, be included in the National Youth Database, and receive priority updates on departmental programs and opportunities.

For more information, please contact: Clauddia.Connor@sintmaartengov.org

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