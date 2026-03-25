Dancer & Educator Clifford Henry upon his return to Sint Maarten, gives back through Dance Workshops

PHILIPSBURG – Internationally trained dancer, choreographer, and dance educator Clifford Henry has returned to Sint Maarten to conduct a series of dance workshops across the island, continuing his commitment to giving back to the community that shaped his artistic journey. Born and raised in Sint Maarten, Henry began his dance training at the National Institute of Arts (NIA), studying under respected teachers Clara Reyes, Arlene Halley, Rudolph Davis, Peggy Oulerich, Jerry Vanterpool, and Eolia ”Bee-Bee” Ada. His early foundation included ballet, modern, Horton technique, African dance, hip-hop, jazz, and other movement forms that would later influence his multidisciplinary approach to dance education. Mr. Henry also studied Capoeira under the guidance of Tyrone Phelipa.

In 2017, Henry left Sint Maarten after receiving a Talent Scholarship from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) to pursue professional studies at the Amsterdam Hogeschool voor de Kunsten (AHK) in the Netherlands. He later received a second MECYS Talent Scholarship during his third year, supporting his transition into his final year of study.

Henry graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dance Education, completing four years of intensive training. Throughout his studies at AHK, he remained actively engaged as a teacher and guest instructor, leading dance workshops, lectures, and educational sessions on various dance forms.

These experiences deepened his understanding of dance not only as movement, but as a process of connection, adaptation, discipline, and personal development.

“Dance is more than just flowing movement,” says Henry. “It’s about awareness—knowing when to stop, when to go, and how to connect the body, mind, and intention. That understanding continues to evolve.”

Following his graduation, Henry expanded his professional expertise by enrolling in Physiotherapy at the University of Applied Sciences in Amsterdam, beginning his studies in 2022. His academic journey in physiotherapy—expected to conclude in 2026—has allowed him to research and explore the human body, muscle function, and movement mechanics, further enriching his approach to dance training and injury prevention. Alongside his academic and artistic pursuits, Henry also works as a Hospitality Manager at Corendon Hotel near Schiphol Airport, balancing leadership responsibilities with his passion for the arts. He is additionally active as a Capoeira instructor, continuing to train and attend workshops whenever possible.

During his visit to Sint Maarten, Henry led multiple workshops at local dance schools, sharing international knowledge, technical skills, and inspiration with young dancers. His return represents not only a homecoming, but a meaningful investment in the island’s cultural and artistic future.

“I am forever grateful for my teachers, family, and friends who supported me every step of the way,” Henry adds. “Giving back to Sint Maarten through dance is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

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