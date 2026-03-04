The Curaçao Social and Economic Council meets the Dutch Representative in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten.
At the request of the Dutch Representative in Willemstad, Mr. Gerbert Kunst, a meeting with the staff of the Social and Economic Council of Curaçao took place on Thursday, February 26th.
During this meeting, a brief exchange of ideas was held on current socio-economic issues, and the desire for further coordination and cooperation was expressed.
In the photo from left to right:
- Ms. Irainety Copra – Senior Advisor to the Curaçao Social and Economic Council,
- Ms. Miloushka Sboui-Racamy – Senior Advisor to the Curaçao Social and Economic Council,
- Mr. Stefan Riezebos – Senior Policy Officer Economics Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten,
- Mr. Gerbert Kunst – Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten,
- Mr. Raul Henriquez – Director / General Secretary Social Economic Council Curaçao,
- Ms. Sharlyn Curial-Villarreal – Senior Advisor to the Curaçao Social and Economic Council,
- Ms. Gianique Curiel – Advisor to the Curaçao Social Economic Council