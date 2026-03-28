Curacao national football team will be traveling to Melbourne in preparation for the next match against Australia this Tuesday

Melbourne Australia – Saturday March 28 Curacao national football team will leave for the city of Melbourne to face Australia during their second and final match of the 2026 FIFA Series. During their first match they were unfortunately defeated with a score of 2-0 against China.

This match took place at Accor Stadium, Olympic Park. After this match, the ‘bonds coach’ Fred Rutten, together with the captain of the team, Leadro Bacuna attended a press conference to give a statement on the match.

According to Rutten this game was his first view of the players during an official game. There are many details that he has seen that he will continue to work on. But football exists through moments and in the game there are two moments that made Curacao lose the game, he explained. From each game you learn a lesson, according to the national coach. We must not forget that we are in the process of preparing for a World Cup, according to Rutten.

Our captain, Leandro Bacuna feels no reason to panic. We must take the positives from the result and build on them to move forward. Bacuna finds that China did not dominate the match but used two opportunities they had to achieve victory.

On Saturday Curacao National Team will travel to Melbourne, to continue preparing for the second match of the FIFA Series 2026 which will take place on Thursday 31 March at 5:00 am (Caribbean time) against the host country, Australia.

Papiamento

NOS SELEKSHON LO BIAHA PA MELBOURNE PA SIGUI PREPARÁ PA NOS PARTIDO KONTRA OUSTRALIA DI DJAMARS PRÓKSIMO!

Mañan, 28 di mart nos selekshon lo sali rumbo pa e siudat Melbourne pa enfrentá Oustralia durante nos segundo i último partido di e FIFA Series 2026.

Durante nos promé enkuentro nos a kai vensí lástimamente ku skor di 2-0 kontra di China.

E partido aki a tuma lugá den Accor Stadium, Olympic Park. Despues di e partido aki, nos ‘bonds coach’ Fred Rutten, huntu ku e kapitan di nos ekipo, Leadro Bacuna a hasi presensia na un rueda di prensa pa duna deklarashon riba e partido tras di lomba.

Segun Rutten e wega aki tabata su promé bista di e hungadónan durante un wega ofisial. Tin hopi detaye ku ela mira ku por sigui traha riba dje. Pero futbòl ta eksistí dor di momentu i den e wega ta tin dos momentu ku a pone Kòrsou pèrdè e wega, ela splika. Di kada wega bo ta siña un lès, segun e entrenadó nashonal. No mester lubidá ku nos ta den e proseso di preparashon pa un mundial, segun Rutten.

Nos kapitan, Leandro Bacuna no ta sinti motibu pa tin pániko. Mester saka e kosnan positivo for di e resultado i konstruí riba nan pa sigui pa dilanti. Bacuna ta haña ku China no a dominá e partido sino a usa dos oportunidat ku nan a haña pa por a logra e viktoria.

Nos selekshon ta biaha mañan pa Melbourne, pa sigui prepará pa nos segundo partido di e FIFA Series 2026 ku lo tuma lugá djamars 31 di mart pa 5’or di mardugá kontra di e pais anfitrión, Oustralia.

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