Curacao held last training session

Sydney, Australia – On Wednesday March 25, 2026, Curacao national soccer team held their last training session, before the game on Friday March 27 against China.

The training took place at Western Sydney Wanderers Football Park, almost half an hour from the hotel center at Olympic Park. The training went smoothly, where national coach Fred Rutten made observations of the players to make a choice for the game.

Some players due to injury and other reasons did not reach camp. They are Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville and Jurgen Locadia.

Friday’s game is scheduled to take place at 2:00 am Curacao (Caribbean) time.

FIFA PLUS and Ziggo Sports Stream will transmit the game LIVE.

Papiamentu

Kòrsou a hiba delaster seshon di training

Sydney — Selekshon di Kòrsou, ayera a hiba nan último seshon di training, promé di e wega djabièrne 27 di mart kontra di China.

E seshon a tuma lugá na Western Sydney Wanderers Football Park, kasi mei ora for di e sentro di hotèl na Parke Olimpiko. E seshon a bai leve, unda entrenadó nashonal Fred Rutten a hasi opservashon di e hungadónan pa hasi un eskoho pa e wega.

Algun hungadó debí na leshon i otro motibu no a yega kampamentu. Ta trata di Armando Obispo, Deveron Fonville i Jurgen Locadia.

E wega di djabièrne ta programá pa tuma lugá 2 or di mardugá ora di Kòrsou. FIFA PLUS I Ziggo Sports ta transmití

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