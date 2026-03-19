CPS – Saturday is World Down Syndrome Day. Living a healthy, fulfilling and a meaningful life

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joins the international community in observing World Down Syndrome Day on March 21, a day dedicated to raising awareness, promoting inclusion, and celebrating the lives and contributions of persons with Down syndrome.

The annual observance serves as an important reminder that every individual deserves equal opportunities, respect, and the chance to participate fully in society.

World Down Syndrome Day is recognized globally to increase public understanding of Down syndrome, a genetic condition that occurs when a person is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21.

The date, March 21, symbolizes the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome. The day highlights the importance of advocacy, acceptance, and the removal of barriers that may prevent persons with Down syndrome from living healthy, fulfilling, and meaningful lives.

For the Sint Maarten community, this observance is an opportunity to reflect on the importance of building a more inclusive and supportive society for children, adolescents, and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

Inclusion begins with awareness and understanding, and extends to access to education, healthcare, social support, and community participation.

CPS encourages the community to recognize the abilities, talents, and contributions of persons with Down syndrome, while also supporting efforts that promote dignity, independence, and equal access to opportunities.

CPS also emphasizes the important role that families, educators, healthcare professionals, and the wider community play in fostering an environment where persons with Down syndrome can thrive.

Through compassion, early support, and inclusive policies, communities can help ensure that every child and adult is empowered to reach their fullest potential.

World Down Syndrome Day is therefore not only a day of awareness, but also a call to action for greater acceptance and stronger community support systems.

As part of the observance, CPS encourages residents to use the day to learn more about Down syndrome, engage in meaningful conversations about inclusion, and show solidarity with individuals and families within the community.

Small acts of awareness and kindness can help strengthen understanding and reduce stigma, paving the way for a more caring and inclusive Sint Maarten.

Collective Prevention Services reaffirms its commitment to public health education and community awareness, while encouraging the people of Sint Maarten to stand together in celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion for all.

On World Down Syndrome Day, CPS calls on the community to recognize that every person, regardless of ability, has value and an important place in society.

Every year CPS, as part of its annual health observances calendar, highlights and creates awareness about health matters.

For the month of March, CPS is profiling World Down Syndrome Day.

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