CPS Reminds Women to Sign-up for Free Breast Exam & Health Screening No Later than March 25   

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Saturday, March 28, the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) will launch their annual free breast exam and health screening program for 2026. Women 18 years and older, and first-time participants are encouraged to sign-up.

This activity is aimed to educate and empower women by increasing awareness of breast cancer risk factors while simultaneously collecting data for ongoing health research on breast abnormalities.

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars, especially those who have not previously participated in the breast abnormalities project.

Interested women are requested to make an appointment no later than March 25 by calling: +1-721-545-2298 (ext. 404-2248) or Emailing: jsimelda@aucmed.edu

The screening will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Office Park Building #33 W.G. Buncamper Road.

This initiative is being spearheaded by AUC, Collection Prevention Services (CPS), Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation.

The breast exam is performed by a board-certified AUC physician. Free health screenings include Blood Sugar, Total Cholesterol, Waist Circumference, Blood Pressure, Height, Weight, BMI, and Vision.

Reserve the date and at least two hours in your schedule and register to be part of an opportunity to receive health information and a free clinical breast exam.

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