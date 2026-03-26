CPS: Eliminate Mosquito Breeding Sites after Every Rainfall Event. PAHO Issues Regional Alerts on Dengue and Chikungunya

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is advising the public and to remain vigilant following recent epidemiological alerts issued by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) regarding increased activity of Dengue fever, and Chikungunya across the Americas.

These alerts highlight the elevated risk of transmission in the Caribbean region due to favorable environmental conditions for mosquito breeding.

Both dengue and chikungunya are transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which thrives in tropical climates and breeds in stagnant water commonly found in and around homes.

PAHO has indicated that increased rainfall, warm temperatures, and urban conditions across many Caribbean islands create an environment conducive to the spread of these diseases.

As a result, CPS is urging residents of Sint Maarten to take proactive measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites and protect themselves from bites.

Dengue fever can present with high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, nausea, and rash. In more serious cases, it can develop into severe dengue, which may cause bleeding, organ impairment, and can be life-threatening.

Chikungunya, while rarely fatal, is known for causing high fever and severe joint pain that can persist for weeks or even months, significantly affecting quality of life.

Residents are advised to remain alert for increased mosquito activity.

CPS emphasizes that the most effective way to prevent mosquito-borne diseases is by eliminating mosquito breeding sites. Residents are encouraged to regularly inspect their surroundings, especially after rainfall, and remove any standing water in containers such as buckets, tires, flowerpots, and clogged drains. The use of insect repellent, window screens, and protective clothing is also recommended to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.

CPS calls on the Sint Maarten community to take collective responsibility in protecting public health. By remaining informed, vigilant, and proactive, residents can significantly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

To report any concerns with mosquito breeding or for any assistance, contact CPS’ vector control team by phone +1(721) 520-4161, 542-1222/1570, or 914.

Vector control can also be contacted by email at: vector-control@sintmaartengov.org

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