CPS Calls on Women to Sign-up for Free Breast Exam & Health Screening scheduled for 28 March 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Saturday, March 28, the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) will launch their annual free breast exam and health screening program for 2026. Women 18 years and older, and first-time participants are encouraged to sign-up.

This activity is aimed to educate and empower women by increasing awareness of breast cancer risk factors while simultaneously collecting data for ongoing health research on breast abnormalities.

Women interested in the screening program should mark their calendars, especially those who have not previously participated in the breast abnormalities project.

Interested women are requested to make an appointment at least one week or up to three days before the event by calling: +1-721-545-2298 (ext. 404-2248) or

Emailing: jsimelda@aucmed.edu

The screening will take place at CPS located at the Vineyard Office Park Building #33 W.G. Buncamper Road.

This initiative is being spearheaded by AUC, Collection Prevention Services (CPS), Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in collaboration with the Positive Foundation.

Stakeholders encourage night shift workers, police officers, civil workers, store workers, and nurses who are 18 years and older to participate. First-time participants are especially welcome to join this year’s AUC breast screenings.

While there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, it is the hope that through education and results from this research project, women can be empowered by knowledge resulting in earlier detection and treatment.

The breast exam is performed by a board-certified AUC physician. Free health screenings include Blood Sugar, Total Cholesterol, Waist Circumference, Blood Pressure, Height, Weight, BMI, and Vision.

This initiative’s target is to reach 1,000 women, has already collected data from over 660 women. Help the team to achieve its proposed target number. By participating, you contribute to a significant community health project and help us achieve our goal.

Reserve the date and at least two hours in your schedule and register to be part of an opportunity to receive health information and a free clinical breast exam.

