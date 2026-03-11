Construction companies encouraged to bid for Sint Maarten’s new Mental Health Facility

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has opened the procurement process for construction of a new mental health facility in Sint Maarten under the Trust Fund’s Improving Mental Health Services Project (MHP). The tender was published on March 5, 2026. The project supports the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) in strengthening mental health services in Sint Maarten.

Contractors and subcontractors are encouraged and invited to participate in this tender process for the Mental Health Building Infrastructure Works.

The new facility will be developed in St. Johns and provide a safe and welcoming care center for mental health services. It will support day treatment, crisis intervention, inpatient and outpatient care, and have office space for mental health professionals.

A total of $14 million has been secured for the development of the facility, supporting design, construction, landscaping, furniture, equipment, and project management. The Government of Sint Maarten has secured $8 million in counterpart funding to support construction, alongside $6 million allocated through the Mental Health Project under the Sint Maarten Trust Fund.

Contractors and subcontractors in Sint Maarten can participate in the bidding process independently or in collaboration with other local or international companies via joint ventures or subcontracting. The evaluation process considers both technical (55%) and prize factors (45%).

Interested bidders can take part in a site visit on Monday 30th, March at 9 AM. The next day on Tuesday March 31st at 10 AM, an online pre-bid meeting will take place for questions. All submissions must be made electronically through the NRPB Bonfire procurement portal: https://nrpbsxm.bonfirehub.com . Deadline for bids is Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM. The bids will be opened on the same day at 11:00 AM during an online meeting. Late bids will not be considered.

Bidding documents, submission instructions, and details on required documentation are available through the Bonfire procurement portal https://nrpbsxm.bonfirehub.com The NRPB will continue to share updates on the procurement process through its official communication channels.

The Improving Mental Health Project is implemented by National Recovery Program Bureau in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Modernizing Care. Empowering Community

