Committee for District Councils of Parliament to discuss proposal for a Community-Driven District Development Fund for Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee for District Councils (CDC) of Parliament will meet on March 31, 2026.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on proposal to endorse the exploration and piloting of a Community-Drive District Development Fund for Sint Maarten (IS/596/2025-2026 dated January 26, 2026)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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