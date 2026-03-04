Commitee Parlatino Matters of the Parliament of Sint Maarten to meet regarding Parlatino related matters 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten- The Committee Parlatino Matters (CPM) of Parliament will be meeting on March 4, 2026.

The Committee meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, could not take place due to lack of quorum and has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Advice regarding the number of members of Parliament representation in Parlatino committees (IS/394/2025-2026 dated November 28, 2025) Letter from Parlatino regarding First Vice Chairmanship of the Committee on Economic Affairs, Social Debt, and Regional Development Parlatino Committee (IS/393/2025-2026 dated November 26, 2025) Updates and presentations by Members of Parliament who have attended or participated in Parlatino committee meetings and engagements in the second semester of 2025 (IS/699/2025-2026 dated February 13, 2026 and IS/394/2025-2026 dated November 28, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

